Amy Klobuchar withdraws from presidential race

Klobuchar expected to endorse Joe Biden after ending her presidential run.

Democratic candidate Amy Klobuchar withdrew from the presidential race on Monday, one day before 'super-Tuesday.'

Klobuchar ended her campaign after finishing sixth in both the Nevada and South Carolina primaries. She is expected to endorse former US Vice President Joe Biden, CNN reported.

Primaries will be held in 14 states tomorrow, with approximately one third of all delegates up for grabs.

Her departure follows the withdrawal of South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete ButtigIeg from the presidential race on Sunday.