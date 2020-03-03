Beto O’Rourke to endorse Joe Biden

Former Texas Rep. who withdrew from the Democratic presidential race early to endorse Biden.

Former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke, who sought the Democratic presidential nomination but dropped out of the race early, will endorse Joe Biden, to a source familiar with the endorsement said on Monday, according to Politico.

O’Rourke gained prominence on the national stage in 2018 when he mounted a challenge to Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz and came within 3 points of capturing the seat.

He was one of the many Democratic hopefuls vying for this year’s presidential nomination but withdrew in November after his campaign stalled.

O’Rourke, who has pretty much stayed on the sideline since leaving the race, will join ex-candidates Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Amy Klobuchar in rallying behind Biden, according to Politico.

Biden comes off a strong South Carolina victory, where he was buoyed particularly by African American voters.

Buttigieg stepped down from the race on Sunday despite a strong showing in Iowa and New Hampshire.

Klobuchar withdrew from the presidential race on Monday, after finishing sixth in both the Nevada and South Carolina primaries.