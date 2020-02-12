Andrew Yang, Michael Bennet suspend presidential campaigns

New York businessman and Colorado Senator drop out of presidential race following failure in New Hampshire primary.

New York businessman Andrew Yang and Senator Michael Bennet (D-CO) suspended their presidential campaigns on Tuesday evening.

Yang dropped out of the race before all the results from the New Hampshire primary were in, The Hill reports.

He thanked his supporters in a tweet on Tuesday before it was revealed he was ending his presidential bid.

“I am so proud of this campaign. Thank you to everyone who got us here,” he wrote.

Yang’s campaign rose to prominence with a plan to give Americans $1,000 a month. He launched his bid for the presidency in late 2017.

He made headlines vis-à-vis Israel this week, when he expressed his support for the idea that Palestinian Arabs claiming refugee status and their descendants should be able to return to Israel.

Yang later walked back those comments and said, “It was answered by a staffer who I think misunderstood the question. I believe that Palestinians should have a say in their future but I do not believe that all refugees and descendants have the right to return to Israel. Appreciate your calling it out.

Bennet announced he was dropping out shortly after Yang’s announcement. The 55-year-old was a late entrant to the race who staked his bid largely on trying to win New Hampshire.

He only formally announced his candidacy in late April, after completing treatment for prostate cancer.

Bennet struggled to register in the polls and he hovered in the bottom tier of the field even as he campaigned more in New Hampshire than other candidates, noted The Associated Press.