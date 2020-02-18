Satellite photos show damage from air strike in Damascus

Attack attributed to Israel destroyed weapons storage sites at Damascus International Airport. Israel not commenting.

Before and after the attack in Damascus

Satellite photos released by the ImageSat International (ISI) company show warehouses and headquarters that were completely destroyed in the air strike in Syria last Thursday.

The photos, which appeared in the company's intelligence report, show the heavy damage caused to several sites at Damascus International Airport, including to buildings designed to store ammunition and air-to-ground missiles.

Syrian media attributed the attack to Israel and even reported that Syria's air defense systems intercepted "hostile missiles" launched from the Golan Heights.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which is based in Britain and relies on activists on the ground in Syria, said the air strike killed seven fighters.

The previous week, an air strike in Damascus attributed to Israel targeted an outpost used by an Iranian militia.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the air strike killed 23 Syrian and non-Syrian fighters aligned with Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad's regime.

Last month, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that at least three people were killed in an air strike on Iranian-aligned targets in Syria allegedly carried out by the Israeli Air Force.

Israel’s policy is not to comment on these incidents.