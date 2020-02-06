Report: Israel attacked Iranian post in Damascus area

Syrian Observatory for Human Rights claims Israeli aircraft attacked Iranian militias near Syrian capital. Israel not commenting.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported overnight Wednesday that the Israel Air Force attacked Iranian militias in the Damascus area.

Syria’s official television reported that the country’s air defense systems intercepted what was described as "hostile targets" over the Syrian capital.

"Our air defenses confronted an Israeli attack" west of the capital, said the official Syrian news agency SANA, adding that the attack was carried out from "occupied Syrian airspace in the Golan heights.”

Israel is not commenting on the reports.

Last month, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that at least three people were killed in an air strike on Iranian-aligned targets in Syria allegedly carried out by the Israeli Air Force.

In this incident as well, Israel did not comment on the reports.

Also last month, air strikes attributed to Israel killed eight near Al Bukamal on the Syria-Iraq border.

In late December, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said five people were killed in a missile strike on Iranian-backed militias in Al Bukamal.