Number of dead in Syria air strikes rises to 23

New toll includes three Iranians and seven foreigners, war monitor says.

Air strikes allegedly carried out by Israel near Damascus and in the south of Syria on Thursday killed 23 Syrian and non-Syrian fighters aligned with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's regime, a Britain-based war monitor said.

The new toll, almost double the previous number, included three Iranians and seven Tehran-backed foreign fighters near Kisweh south of the capital, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

Eight Syrian air defense forces lost their lives west of the capital, while five Syrian members of pro-Iran group were killed in the southern province of Daraa, it said.

Israel has not commented on the report.