Syria intercepts 'hostile targets' over Damascus

Syrian media says country’s anti-aircraft systems were activated against "hostile targets" over the capital.

Syrian media reported on Thursday evening that the country’s anti-aircraft systems had been activated against what was described as "hostile targets" over Damascus.

The Syrian regime said that some of the targets were intercepted by the defense system.

Last week, an air strike in Damascus attributed to Israel targeted an outpost used by an Iranian militia.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the air strike killed 23 Syrian and non-Syrian fighters aligned with Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad's regime.

Last month, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that at least three people were killed in an air strike on Iranian-aligned targets in Syria allegedly carried out by the Israeli Air Force.

Israel’s policy is not to comment on such incidents.