Greenblatt: Where’s the condemnation of Gaza terrorist organizations?

Former US Middle East Envoy says UN should be discussing ongoing rocket attacks on southern Israel instead of condemning Trump plan.

Jason Greenblatt, formerly the US Middle East Envoy, on Sunday night said the UN Security Council should be discussing the continuous rocket and incendiary balloon attacks from Gaza toward southern Israel.

Greenblatt retweeted the IDF’s update on its air strike against Hamas targets and wrote, “Keep up your critical work IDF. Where’s condemnation from other countries about malign activities of Iran-funded Hamas/Palestinian Islamic Jihad which threaten Israelis & cause Palestinians of Gaza to suffer? This is what the UN Security Council should be discussing this week!”

The tweet comes ahead of a UN Security Council meeting this week, attended by Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas, which will discuss the Trump administration’s “Deal of the Century”.

Abbas was said to be planning to push for a resolution condemning Trump's peace proposal.

The resolution, according to reports on Sunday, was softened from its original wording and has dropped its initial condemnation of the Trump peace plan.

In recent days there has been an uptick in the rocket and incendiary balloon attacks from Gaza on communities in southern Israel.

On Friday, the warhead of an RPG anti-tank missile connected to balloons landed in Kibbutz Ruhama near the border with Gaza, one of six incidents in which incendiary balloons were fired at the south.

Sunday night’s air strike was in retaliation fora rocket that was fired from Gaza toward the Shaar Hanegev Regional Council. The rocket exploded in an open space, without causing any physical injuries or damages.