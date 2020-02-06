Abbas to push for UN resolution condemning 'Deal of the Century'

PA chairman will travel to the United Nations next week to push for Security Council resolution condemning Trump's peace proposals.

Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas will travel to the United Nations next week to push for a Security Council resolution condemning US President Donald Trump's peace proposals, PA officials said Wednesday, according to AFP.

The resolution, however, will almost certainly be vetoed by the United States.

"The draft resolution that will be voted on in the Security Council will include the rejection of the Trump-Netanyahu deal," Saleh Rafat, a member of the executive committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization, told AFP.

He called Trump's plan "the opposite of the UN Security Council resolutions on the Palestinian conflict."

If vetoed at the Security Council, the issue will be taken to the UN General Assembly, Rafat added.

The PA’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Riyad Mansour, told Voice of Palestine radio that Abbas will arrive in New York on Monday and address the Security Council on Tuesday.

On Tuesday it was reported that Tunisia and Indonesia were circulating a draft UN Security Council resolution condemning an Israeli plan to annex communities in Judea and Samaria.

Trump released his long-delayed peace proposals last week but they were immediately rejected by the PA.

Trump’s senior adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner, who was a member of the team which authored the peace plan, is set to brief Security Council members on the plan in a closed-door meeting on Thursday.