Warhead of RPG missile lands in Negev

Warhead of RPG anti-tank missile connected to balloons lands in kibbutz near the border with Gaza.

The warhead of an RPG anti-tank missile connected to balloons landed on Friday afternoon in Kibbutz Ruhama, which is located in the Shaar Hanegev Regional Council, near the border with Gaza.

This is the sixth incendiary balloon to have landed in the Gaza envelope since Friday morning.

Earlier, five balloons to which suspicious objects were attached were found in the Lachish, Merhavim, Shaar Hanegev and Hof Ashkelon regional councils, as well as in the city of Sderot.

Highway 3 from the Nir Israel Junction was temporarily closed to traffic due to a suspicious object that detached from a balloon.

Explosive balloons have been flown into Israel by Gazan terrorists since the summer of 2018, but there has been an uptick in these attacks over the past several weeks.

On Wednesday night, IDF fighter jets and aircraft attacked Hamas terrorist targets across the Gaza Strip in retaliation for the ongoing incendiary balloon and rocket attacks on the residents of the south.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)