IDF attacks Hamas training complex

IDF fighter jets attack several Hamas terrorist targets in retaliation for rocket fire from Gaza.

IDF fighter jets attacked several Hamas terrorist targets in the southern Gaza Strip overnight Sunday, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said.

Among the targets attacked were a training complex and military infrastructure belonging to Hamas. The IDF said that attacking these targets hampers the Hamas terror organization's ability to build up its capabilities.

The statement noted that the attack was carried out in response to the rocket fire from the Gaza Strip toward Israeli territory earlier in the evening.

"The IDF views any attack on Israeli territory as very serious and is in high readiness for a variety of scenarios. The IDF will continue to act as necessary against attempts to harm Israeli civilians," the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said, warning Hamas that it would bear the consequences for any terrorist activity coming out of Gaza.

The attack took place hours after a rocket from Gaza was fired toward the Shaar Hanegev Regional Council. The rocket exploded in an open space, without causing any physical injuries or damages.

On Saturday night, a rocket fired from Gaza landed in an open area in the Shaar Hanegev Regional Council.

In retaliation, IDF tanks attacked two Hamas military outposts in northern Gaza.

In recent days there has been an uptick in the rocket and incendiary balloon attacks from Gaza on communities in southern Israel.

On Friday, the warhead of an RPG anti-tank missile connected to balloons landed in Kibbutz Ruhama near the border with Gaza.