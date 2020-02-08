PM Netanyahu says he rejected concessions, is working to 'prevent Israel's funeral'

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Saturday night spoke at a conference in Maaleh Adumim, emphasizing that "without Judea and Samaria, our existence is in danger."

"Without our homeland, we have no existence, we are left hanging - we have no past, we have no future. This is our identity and our legacy, and our future is here. Therefore, our enemies are trying to uproot us from the heart of our homeland. They will not succeed. We are here, and we will always remain here," Netanyahu said.

"After the great euphoria of the Six Day War, a dangerous perspective became entrenched in the left. According to this perspective, Instead of fighting for Judea and Samaria, we need to give them up. They claimed that if we give these lands to our enemies, they will do us a favor and make peace with our existence. They said 'land for peace' and we received 'land for terror' - buses exploding, restaurants exploding, hotels exploding. The wave of weakness reached a magnitude such that a Prime Minister of Israel, Ehud Olmert, was willing to give the Western Wall to the Palestnians. The same Olmert, friend and close adviser of [Blue and White Chairman MK] Benny Gantz, is planning to go soon to [Palestinian Authority Chairman] Mahmoud Abbas so that they can work together against [US] President [Donald] Trump's 'deal of the century.'

"And what does Benny Gantz say about this? 'He can do what he wants.' Is that how a leader speaks? Benny Gantz? It's unbelievable. That's not how a leader acts. I say to Benny Gatnz: Disconnect yourself from Olmert, condemn him, what are you stuttering about? Say it very clearly. A leader does not speak like this. This is how you speak when you cannot form a government without [Joint Arab List Chairman MK] Ahmad Tibi.

"If for years this is what the Jews heard, what will the nations of the world say? They said and say the same thing exactly: Pull back, pull back, pull back. From my first day in public life I rejected this idea outright and I fought against it with all my strength from my first job in the United Nations. I fought with good friends against Oslo, the expulsions, and the withdrawals. But the demands from Israel to withdraw kept growing, and they reached their peak in the eleven years when I stood with my head held high against two US administrations. They worked against us, with the unending support of the left and Israel's media, who always demanded that I withdraw and compromise.

"I'll tell you something I haven't said until now. After the funeral of [former Israeli President] Shimon Peres, a senior US figure sent me a message: 'If you want such a great funeral, you need to start giving in.' I told her: 'I'm not worried about my funeral, I'm worried about preventing the funeral of my country.'"