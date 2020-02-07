Abbas and Olmert to publicly oppose US peace plan

Kushner responds to report that PA chairman and former PM will publicly oppose "Deal of the Century": I find it almost pathetic.

Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas and former Prime Minister Ehud Olmert will make a joint appearance next week and express opposition to the Trump administration’s peace plan, Channel 12 News’ Ehud Yaari revealed on Thursday.

Their joint press conference reportedly will be held at the same time as the UN Security Council discusses the plan which was unveiled last week, the report, which cited unnamed Palestinian Arab sources, said.

During the press conference, Olmert is expected to say that he opposes the plan and add that he was on the cusp of an agreement with the PA towards the end of his term as Prime Minister.

According to Palestinian Arab sources, what Olmert plans to say is likely to help Abbas garner broad international support for rejecting Trump's plan, as it would constitute a testimony of a former Israeli Prime Minister that the Palestinian Arabs are not ruling out the possibility of reaching an agreement with Israel as part of negotiations between the parties.

In 2008, Olmert offered Abbas the most generous offer ever by an Israeli Prime Minister, including a near-total withdrawal from Judea and Samaria, relinquishing control eastern Jerusalem and putting the Old City of Jerusalem under international control. Abbas rejected the offer.

Responding to the Channel 12 report later on Thursday, US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner criticized Olmert and Abbas.

“I find it almost pathetic when they criticize people’s efforts to try to solve it, because it comes from a lot of jealousy that they couldn’t get it done themselves,” Kushner told reporters after briefing UN Security Council members on the peace plan.

Olmert, he added, should help the plan rather than “trying to grab a headline when you’re irrelevant.”

As for Abbas, Kushner said that the PA chairman is responsible for the recent violence in Israel.

"He does have a responsibility for it," Kushner said, adding, "He calls for days of rage in response and he said that even before he saw the plan.”

"I think that he was surprised with how good the plan was for the Palestinian people but he locked himself into a position before it came out and I don't know why he did that," continued Kushner.

"There is a long history of the Palestinian leadership paying the families of terrorists, inciting intifadas when they don't get their way," he continued. "I just think the international community has grown very tired of that behavior."