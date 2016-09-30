Shimon Peres laid to rest

Thousands of people are taking part in the funeral of former president and prime minister who passed away at 93.





Thousands of people are attending the funeral of Israel’s ninth president and former Prime Minister Shimon Peres, who passed away this week at the age of 93. The funeral will be carried live in its entirety on Arutz Sheva.

President Reuven Rivlin will eulogize Peres, in addition to Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein, President Barack Obama and former President Bill Clinton.

Peres’s children – Yoni and Chemi Peres and Prof. Tsvia Walden – will eulogize their father as well, as will author Amos Oz, a personal friend of Peres. Singer David D'Or will perform "Avinu Malkeinu" as requested by Peres himself.





