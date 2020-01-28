US releases map of Israel/Palestine under peace deal

Borders of Israel, proposed state of Palestine under 'Deal of the Century' revealed.

The Trump Administration released a map showing what the borders of Israel and the proposed Palestinian state would look like under the 'Deal of the Century' Tuesday.

The 15 localities that will remain as enclaves, according to the Trump plan, are: Hermesh, Mevo Dotan, Elon Moreh, Itamar, Bracha, Yitzhar, Ateret, Ma'ale Amos, Miz, Carmi Tzur, Telem, Adora, Negohot, Beit Hagai, and Otniel.

According to the map of the entire Jordan Valley and the northern Dead Sea will remain under Israeli control, small areas will be exchanged in the Gaza area, and a long tunnel with a high-speed railway will connect between Judea and Samaria and the Gaza Strip.

The map also states that "Jerusalem will remain undivided west of the security barrier."

To read the full program as published by the US government click here

Following the unveiling of the plan, Trump tweeted in Hebrew, "I will always stand alongside the State of Israel and the Jewish people."