Palestinian Arab dies from IDF fire near Tulkarm

IDF soldiers open fire after 19-year-old Arab throws firebomb at them during clashes near town of Qaffin.

The Palestinian Authority’s “ministry of health” said on Friday that a 19-year-old Palestinian Arab was killed by IDF fire during clashes near the town of Qaffin, northeast of Tulkarm.

The Arab threw a firebomb at IDF soldiers, who fired in his direction and killed him.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said, "A short time ago, a violent breach of order took place on the security fence near Qaffin, during which dozens of Palestinians threw rocks and firebombs at IDF fighters and endangered the forces. During the riot, the fighters identified a Palestinian throwing a firebomb and responded by firing at the threat. This is a serious violation of order that posed a threat to IDF soldiers and security infrastructure."

In a separate incident on Friday, three Border Police fighters sustained minor injuries in clashes in the town of Azzun in Samaria, in which hundreds of Palestinian Arabs took part.

The rioters throw rocks and firebombs at the security forces who responded using riot dispersal means. Two of the fighters were evacuated for medical treatment at a hospital.

Israel deployed additional forces in Jerusalem, Judea, and Samaria on Friday, a day after a spate of Arab terror attacks left more than a dozen Israelis injured.

14 Israelis were injured in a car ramming attack targeting soldiers in Jerusalem overnight Wednesday.

On Thursday, an Israeli police officer was wounded in a terror attack in the Old City of Jerusalem.

In a third terror attack Thursday, one man was wounded when a terrorist opened fire near the Israeli town of Talmon in western Samaria.

Two Arab rioters were killed in clashes in the city of Jenin in Samaria on Thursday and an Arab Israeli terrorist was shot dead after opening fire on police near the Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem's Old City.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)