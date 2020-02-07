After attacks, Israel tightens security in Jerusalem, Judea and Samaria

Following spate of terror attacks, extra security forces deployed to Jerusalem, Judea, and Samaria during Muslim prayers Friday.

Israeli Border Police in the Old City of Jerusalem

Israel deployed additional forces in Jerusalem, Judea, and Samaria ahead of weekly Muslim prayers Friday, a day after a spate of Arab terror attacks left more than a dozen Israelis injured.

Fourteen Israelis were injured in a car ramming attack targeting soldiers in Jerusalem Thursday.

The suspected terrorist was arrested and is being questioned, Israeli police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said, adding that there had been no new security incidents since Thursday evening.

Later that day, an Israeli police officer was wounded in a terror attack in the Old City of Jerusalem.

In a third terror attack Thursday, one man was wounded when a terrorist opened fire near the Israeli town of Talmon in western Samaria.

Two Arab rioters were killed in clashes in the city of Jenin in Samaria on Thursday and an Arab Israeli terrorist was shot dead after opening fire on police near the Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem's Old City.

Tens of thousands of Arabs were expected to pray at noon at the Al-Aqsa mosque compound on the Temple Mount.

Rosenfeld told AFP there was "heightened security in Jerusalem," including extra police units, particularly "in and around the area of the Old City".

"The main focus is increased security to respond to any incidents that take place in and around the Old City after Friday prayers."

The army also announced additional troop deployment in Judea and Samaria Friday.

The rise in violence comes a week after US President Donald Trump released a long-delayed plan for the Middle East.

Palestinian Authority chief Mahmoud Abbas immediately rejected the plan and called for street demonstrations.

Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law and chief architect of the plan, said Thursday that Abbas "does have a responsiblity" for the uptick in violence.

"He calls for days of rage in response and he said that even before he saw the plan," Kushner told reporters after briefing UN Security Council members on the plan behind closed doors in New York.