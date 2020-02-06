Suspected ramming attack in Jerusalem, one person in serious condition

Vehicle hits people on David Remez Street in Jerusalem before fleeing the scene. 14 people injured, including one in serious condition.

Suspected ramming attack: A vehicle struck people on David Remez Street in Jerusalem on Wednesday night.

Magen David Adom paramedics, assisted by IDF medical forces, provided medical care to 14 people who suffered injuries, including one person who suffered serious injuries and was evacuated to the Shaare Zedek Hospital.

In addition, one person was moderately injured and was evacuated to the Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital. 12 people were lightly injured and were evacuated to the Shaare Zedek, Hadassah Ein Kerem and Hadassah Mt. Scopus Hospitals.

Police said the vehicle which hit the people fled the scene. Large police forces are working and searching the area in an attempt to locate the vehicle.

United Hatzalah volunteer EMT Aharon Pomp who was one of the first responders at the scene said, "Together with other EMS personnel, I treated one young man who was in serious condition after he suffered a full-system-trauma. I also treated two other young people who sustained moderate injuries.”

“Due to the nature of the incident, United Hatzalah's Psychotrauma and Crisis Response Unit were dispatched to the scene and treated eight people who were suffering from emotional or psychological shock."