Israeli lightly wounded in shooting attack near Talmon

Israeli man wounded in shooting attack near Talmon in the western Binyamin region.

Arutz Sheva Staff

Shooting attack (archive)
Flash 90

An Israeli man was lightly wounded Thursday afternoon in a shooting attack near the community of Talmon in the Binyamon region.

IDF forces were dispatched to the scene. Initial reports indicate the victim was wounded from fire from a passing vehicle. The terrorists escaped the scene.

MDA said medics were treating the victim, who is lightly wounded and fully conscious.

At noon, a Border Police officer was lightly wounded in a shooting attack near one of the Temple Mount gates in Jerusalem, when a terrorist opened fire on police. The police forces responded with fire, eliminating the terrorist.

That attack followed another early Thursday morning, during which a terrorist rammed into Golani recruits who were in Jerusalem for their inaugural ceremonies. 12 soldiers were injured - one seriously and 11 lightly.

