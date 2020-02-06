Israeli lightly wounded in shooting attack near Talmon

Israeli man wounded in shooting attack near Talmon in the western Binyamin region.

An Israeli man was lightly wounded Thursday afternoon in a shooting attack near the community of Talmon in the Binyamon region.

IDF forces were dispatched to the scene. Initial reports indicate the victim was wounded from fire from a passing vehicle. The terrorists escaped the scene.

MDA said medics were treating the victim, who is lightly wounded and fully conscious.

At noon, a Border Police officer was lightly wounded in a shooting attack near one of the Temple Mount gates in Jerusalem, when a terrorist opened fire on police. The police forces responded with fire, eliminating the terrorist.

That attack followed another early Thursday morning, during which a terrorist rammed into Golani recruits who were in Jerusalem for their inaugural ceremonies. 12 soldiers were injured - one seriously and 11 lightly.