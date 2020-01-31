'I suggest that the Israeli government apply its sovereignty to the Gaza envelope'

Head of Shaar Hanegev Regional Council demands government action as residents of the south suffer fourth straight day of rocket fire.

Ofir Libstein, head of the Shaar Hanegev Regional Council located near the border with Gaza, on Friday night demanded that the Israeli government take action to stop the ongoing rocket fire on the south.

“It’s Friday night and a fourth straight day of firing at Israeli residents in the Gaza envelope and in Sderot. While everyone is busy with questions about annexation, I suggest that the Israeli government first apply its sovereignty to the Gaza envelope,” Libstein wrote on Facebook.

“The Israeli government's silence in the face of uninterrupted firing is immoral and unacceptable. I demand that the government of Israel take responsibility for the security of the residents of the Gaza envelope!” he added.

Libstein’s comment followed the latest rocket attack on southern Israel. Red Color sirens were sounded in the city of Sderot and other communities near the Gaza border on Friday evening at around 8:20 p.m.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit confirmed that a rocket was fired from Gaza toward the area and was intercepted by the Iron Dome anti-missile system.

There were no physical injuries but minor damage was reported to homes in Sderot, likely as a result of the interceptors.

On Friday afternoon, three mortar shells were fired from Gaza toward the Eshkol region in southern Israel.

One of the shells was intercepted by the Iron Dome, while the other two exploded in open areas.

On Thursday evening, Gaza terrorists fired three rockets at southern Israel. Red Color sirens were heard just after 11:25 p.m. in Sderot, Sapir College, Gevim, Ibim and Nir Am in the Shaar Hanegev Regional Council.

The IDF confirmed that three launches were identified, and that the Iron Dome Aerial Defense System intercepted two of them mid-air.

A three-week-old toddler was moderately injured after falling from her mother's hands in a stairwell inside a private home in Sderot while running to a protected space.

Hours later, IDF aircraft and fighter jets attacked a wide range of Hamas terrorist targets in the southern Gaza Strip, including an underground weapons productions site.

