Three mortar shells fired from Gaza at southern Israel

Three mortar shells fired from Gaza toward the Eshkol region, one of them intercepted by Iron Dome.

Three mortar shells were fired from Gaza toward the Eshkol region in southern Israel on Friday afternoon.

One of the shells was intercepted by the Iron Dome, while the other two exploded in open areas.

The IDF said, "A short time ago, three mortar shell launches were identified from the Gaza Strip to Israeli territory. The air defense fighters intercepted one launch.”

The Eshkol Regional Council said, "In the last few minutes, warnings were activated in the Home Front Command's application in several communities in the Council and explosions were heard in the area. No alerts were activated within communities - the issue is under review."

On Thursday evening, Gaza terrorists fired three rockets at southern Israel. Red Color sirens were heard just after 11:25 p.m. in Sderot, Sapir College, Gevim, Ibim and Nir Am in the Shaar Hanegev Regional Council.

The IDF confirmed that three launches were identified, and that the Iron Dome Aerial Defense System intercepted two of them mid-air.

A three-week-old toddler was moderately injured after falling from her mother's hands in a stairwell inside a private home in Sderot while running to a protected space.

Hours later, IDF aircraft and fighter jets attacked a wide range of Hamas terrorist targets in the southern Gaza Strip, including an underground weapons productions site.