Report: Hamas and Egypt in contacts to stop balloon attacks

TV report: Egypt and Hamas holding intensive contacts in an attempt to stop the launching of incendiary bombs from Gaza toward Israel.

Egypt and Hamas are holding intensive contacts in an attempt to stop the launching of incendiary bombs from Gaza toward southern Israel, Kan 11 News reported on Wednesday evening.

Palestinian Arab sources told Kan 11 News that Hamas acceded to Egypt's request and ordered the launching of the balloons to be stopped. However, Hamas has not officially confirmed the report.

The report noted that Egypt-Hamas relations have worsened over the last few weeks, after Egypt raised the prices of the cooking gas which enters Gaza from Sinai following the visit of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh to Iran, where he participated in the funeral of Qassem Soleimani.

It is unclear whether a solution has been reached at this stage to the cooking gas crisis between the sides.

Explosive balloons have been flown into Israel by Gazan terrorists since the summer of 2018.

In the past week, there has been an uptick in the number of incidents, and the IDF believes Hamas is responsible for the escalation.

On Wednesday morning, an explosive device attached to balloons was found outside a home in Kibbutz Sa'ad in southern Israel. A police sapper who was called to the scene neutralized the explosives.