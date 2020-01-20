Balloons attached to explosive device located near Beit Shemesh

Explosive device lands near Beit Shemesh-area town, marking third 'balloon terror' incident in five days.

Israel Police sappers arrived Monday to safely detonate an explosive device found near the central city of Beit Shemesh.

The device, attached to a bunch of balloons, landed near the Beit Shemesh-area town of Mesilat Zion.

No one was injured.

On Sunday, explosives attached to balloons landed in the southern city of Sderot. Officials in the IDF and the defense establishment believe that Hamas, which controls Gaza, is behind the balloons' launch.

On Friday, balloons with an explosive device landed in the city of Ashdod, after flying along the coast. Police were called to the scene and closed the area to the public in order to allow sappers to safely detonate the device.