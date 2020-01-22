An explosive balloon from Gaza - right outside the door of a Jewish home

Father whose family awakened to discover explosives on their doorstep tells Arutz Sheva: 'The balloons were intended to tempt children.'

On Wednesday morning, a family discovered an explosive device on their doorstep.

The explosive device, found outside the family's Kibbutz Sa'ad home in southern Israel, was attached to a bunch of balloons which had been launched into Israel from Gaza.

L., the father of the family in whose home the explosives landed, told Arutz Sheva about the horrific experience.

"Early in the morning, a member of the kibbutz passed near our home, saw the bunch of balloons, and called over security personnel," L. said.

According to L., the family was called at 6:15 in the morning and told that there were balloons outside the house. The family was then instructed to move away from the side of the house where the balloons had landed and remain in the house until a sapper arrived and collected the suspicious bottle using a robot.

While the sapper was working, the family remained in the home's "safe room" in case the device exploded and damaged the home.

"Despite the tension caused by such an event, we relied on the security forces to handle the event in the best way possible," L. said.

He added: "From what I've seen, it seems that the bunch of balloons was made in a way that it would appeal to children. I hope that the instruction the children receive in school will prevent such temptations."

"We're already used to the situation. It's a bit scary when it lands in your yard but after so many years on the Gaza border, it's not really surprising."

Explosive balloons have been flown into Israel by Gazan terrorists since the summer of 2018.

In the past week, there has been an uptick in the number of incidents, which the IDF believes Hamas is responsible for.