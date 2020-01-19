IDF believes: Hamas is responsible for incendiary balloons

IDF officials say the organization which is ruling Gaza is leading the renewal of the balloon terrorism.

Officials in the IDF and the defense establishment believe that Hamas, which controls Gaza, is behind the firing of incendiary balloons toward the Gaza envelope on Sunday.

Earlier, incendiary balloons exploded in the Sdot Negev and Hof Ashkelon regional councils. Before that, another incendiary balloon exploded over the skies in the northern Gaza Strip.

Military officials say that a number of factions within Hamas are leading the escalation because they are not involved in the talks on a ceasefire.

The IDF is also considering the possibility that it is not a member of Hamas who is responsible for the firing of the balloons at Israel, but Hamas personnel are the ones who are permitting him to do so.

Officials in the defense establishment threatened that if the balloon terror continues, the IDF will use its full power to stop it, despite the fact that this is an election period.