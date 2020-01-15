Ben Gvir: Rabbi Peretz stabbed me with a knife

בן גביר: הפוליטיקה של הציונות הדתית הגיעה לשפל המדרגה

Otzma Yehudit leader Attorney Itamar Ben Gvir on Wednesday evening made a statement following the decision of Jewish Home chairman Rabbi Rafi Peretz to abandon the agreement with Otzma Yehudit and run with the New Right party.

"He who is called the Minister of Education stuck a knife in my back and in the back of 84,000 people who supported me. It was not only him but all the politicians in religious Zionism – [Bezalel] Smotrich, [Naftali] Bennett and [Ayelet] Shaked - all of them played a part," Ben Gvir said.

"They told us how much they wanted and how wrong it was that Ben Gvir was running alone. We did everything to run together. These people are not interested in ideology, only in ego. It's a bunch that doesn't deserve leadership," he added.

Defense Minister Naftali Bennett earlier on Wednesday refused outright to run in the same list as Ben Gvir.

"I will not include in my list anyone who holds in his living room a picture of a man who murdered 29 innocent people," Bennett wrote in reference to Otzma Yehudit leader Itamar Ben Gvir. Ben Gvir has a picture of Baruch Goldstein, the man who committed the 1994 Hevron Massacre, in his living room.

"It's so self-evident that I'm amazed that I have to explain it at all," Bennett added.

Ben Gvir later announced that he would remove the picture of Goldstein from his living room, but, following a last-minute meeting between New Right leader Naftali Bennett, Rabbi Peretz, and Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, it was decided that the New Right, Jewish Home and National Union would all run together, leaving Ben Gvir outside looking in.