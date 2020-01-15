Yamina re-forms as parties agree to joint run at the last minute.

The "Yamina" list, which ran together during the last election has re-formed just before the deadline to submit the lists for the upcoming elections in March.

The decision was made following a last-minute meeting between New Right leader Naftali Bennett, Jewish Home leader Rabbi Rafi Peretz, and Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu.

Minister Naftali Bennett will lead the list and Minister Peretz will be placed second. Ayelet Shaked will be third, followed by Minister Bezalel Smotrich. In fifth place will be Matan Kahane followed by Ophir Sofer. The seventh and eighth places will be given to the Jewish Home and ninth place to the New Right.

This is the unified list presented by the New Right, Jewish Home and National Union for the Knesset:

1. Naftali Bennett.

2. Rabbi Rafi Peretz.

3. Ayelet Shaked.

4. Bezalel Smotrich.

5. Matan Kahana.

6. Ofir Sofer.

7. Idit Silman.

8. Sara Beck

9. Shirley Pinto.

10. Orit Strook.

11. Motti Yogev.

12. Shuli Mualem.

13. Yossi Cohen.

14. Shai Maimon.

15. Rabbi Eli Ben Dahan.

16. Ronnie Sassover.

17. Yom Tov Halfon

The Otzma Yehudit party, led by attorney Itamar Ben Gvir, was excluded from the joint list.

Defense Minister Naftali Bennett refused outright to run in the same list as Ben Gvir.

"I will not include in my list anyone who holds in his living room a picture of a man who murdered 29 innocent people," Bennett wrote in reference to Otzma Yehudit leader Itamar Ben Gvir. Ben Gvir has a picture of Baruch Goldstein, the man who committed the 1994 Hevron Massacre, in his living room.

"It's so self-evident that I'm amazed that I have to explain it at all," Bennett added..