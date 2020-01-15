Ben Gvir: I will remove picture of Baruch Goldstein

Otzma Yehudit leader calls on Ministers Bennett, Smotrich, to 'show responsibility' and run with him after he announces removal of picture.

Otzma Yehudit leader Attorney Itamar Ben Gvir announced Wednesday that he would remove a picture of Baruch Goldstein from his living room in response to Defense Minister Naftali Bennett's stated refusal to run together with someone who keeps a picture of a mass murderer.

"I have read your words. I have explained countless times that I am against the killing of innocent people. In light of the fact that the future of the people of Israel and the land of Israel is at stake and there is a danger of the establishment of a government that will expel Jews from their homes, I announce that for the sake of unity and the victory of the right, I will remove the picture in the living room," Ben Gvir said.

"I urge you and Minister Smotrich to show responsibility and save the right-wing government," Ben Gvir added.

Sources close to Rabbi Rafi Peretz said following Ben Gvir's remarks that Minister Naftali Bennett would be responsible for the schism on the right if he did not agree to a joint run with Otzma Yehudit.

"The minister has made efforts in recent hours to persuade Itamar to take down the hanging picture in his home. Now, following the announcement of Ben Gvir, responsibility for the future of religious Zionism, the future of the right, and the future of the Land of Israel lies at the door of Naftali Bennett," the sources said.

Earlier, Defense Minister Bennett wrote that "I will not include in my list anyone who holds in his living room a picture of a man who murdered 29 innocent people."

"Likud's call for me to list Ben Gvir under my leadership is inappropriate. My Likud friends — if you so desire it, run with him yourselves."