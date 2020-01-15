Bennett: I will not include anyone who honors a mass murderer

Defense Minister Naftali Bennett refuses to bow to pressure from Likud to run with Otzma Yehudit leader Itamar Ben Gvir.

Defense Minister Naftali Bennett lashed out at critics who demanded that he agree to run with the Otzma Yehudit party.

"I will not include in my list anyone who holds in his living room a picture of a man who murdered 29 innocent people," Bennett wrote in reference to Otzma Yehudit leader Itamar Ben Gvir. Ben Gvir has a picture of Baruch Goldstein, the man who committed the 1994 Hevron Massacre, in his living room.

"It's so self-evident that I'm amazed that I have to explain it at all," Bennett added..

"Imagine an American congressman hanging on the wall of his house a picture of someone who murdered dozens of Jews in a synagogue during prayer. Does that make sense to you?" he asked.

"I don't care how much they bug me. It doesn't even occur to me. It will not happen. This is my final decision," Bennett declared.

"Likud's call for me to list Ben Gvir under my leadership is inappropriate. My Likud friends — if you so desire it, run with him yourselves."

Bennett described his problems with the Otzma Yehudit party in general. "There are some ideological lines. Instead of building, they are breaking. Instead of fixing, they are rioting. This is a deep contempt for the State of Israel and its institutions, disdain for IDF commanders and security forces. In their view, violence is fine. Passing workshops to lawbreakers on how to hang in the researchers is a blessing. Friends, it is terrible."

"We did not return from exile to the land of Israel to live like unruly militias who do justice to themselves. It's not right. It's anarchy.

"In my opinion, there is no difference between price tag criminals attacking soldiers and the anarchist left criminals who throw stones at IDF soldiers.

We believe in the State of Israel, even when we see its flaws. We are working to reform the country; Don't ruin it."