Journalist: Bezalel Smotrich 'wants a large list with Naftali Bennett, Ayelet Shaked'

Channel 12's Amit Segal says National Union chairman is trying to avoid joining up with Jewish Home, Otzma Yehudit.

Transportation Minister Bezalel Smotrich (National Union) is working to join with the New Right party, led by MK Ayelet Shaked and Defense Minister Naftali Bennett.

"Smotrich's work is an effort to save himself from a 'sandwich run' between [Jewish Home Chairman Education Minister Rabbi Rafi] Peretz and [Otzma Yehudit Chairman Itamar] Ben Gvir," Channel 12's Amit Segal wrote on Telegram.

"He wants a large list, with Bennett and Shaked. I wouldn't be surprised if the Prime Minister is involved as well."

Earlier on Tuesday, Smotrich indicated that talks with the Jewish Home party - which has run together with the National Union since 2013 - had come to an impasse after the Jewish home backtracked on its approval of the agreements.

On Monday, the New Right party declared that it will run alone in March's elections, similar to how it ran prior to the April 2019 elections. In those elections, the party failed to pass the electoral threshold by just over 1,000 votes.