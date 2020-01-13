New Right will not join with other right-wing parties

The New Right party, headed by Naftali Bennett and Ayelet Shaked, announced Monday afternoon that it will run independently in the upcoming elections.

“The New Right will run independently in the upcoming elections as a party of the ideological and liberal right. This is the right-wing bloc's only chance of reaching 61 seats and victory. This is in parallel with the running of a second joint-list by Minister Smotritz, Minister Peretz and Itamar Ben Gvir,” the party said.

They also said that internal studies showed that the joint run of the four parties to the right of the Likud in the last election resulted in the right-wing bloc receiving fewer seats than it would have. "We take it upon ourselves to attract voters from Liberman and Blue and White. Both parties must run a fair campaign to bring about the victory of the right-wing bloc."

At the same time as Bennett and Shaked's announcement, advanced contacts are underway to connect the National Union, Otzma Yehudit, and the Jewish Home parties.