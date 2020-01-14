Negotiations between Jewish Home and National Union towards formation of joint list fail to reach breakthrough one day before deadline.

Negotiations between the Jewish Home and National Union towards the formation of a joint ticket for the March 2nd Knesset election have reached an impasse, the National Union said Tuesday morning.

In an announcement Tuesday, the National Union said that despite productive talks between the two sides Monday evening, they were unable to reach a final agreement for a joint run, a failure the National Union said the Jewish Home was to blame for.

The Jewish Home responded to the claim, pushing back on the National Union’s accusations.

“The simple truth is that the National Union is behaving irresponsibly towards the entire right-wing camp.”

“The Jewish Home central committee approved last night a measure empowering the party chairman to negotiate an alliance.”

“There are no real debates and we can sign a deal now, it is just a matter of will.”

The National Union announcement comes after the New Right declared Monday that it would run alone, closing the door on a proposed alliance with the National Union as well as the possibility of a grand union of the four smaller right-wing parties: the New Right, Jewish Home, National Union, and Otzma Yehudit.

National Union chairman Bezalel Smotrich has pushed for such a grand union on the Right, and in the party’s announcement Tuesday, the National Union said it would continue to work for the establishment of the largest-possible alliance of right-wing parties.

“With the little time left until the deadline for registering parties, we will use all of our strength to push for the largest possible union of [parties] to the right of the Likud, which will remove the danger of losing votes and the establishment of a left-wing government.”