It's official: New Right will not be in the Knesset

Central Elections Committee publishes final results of the 2019 elections. Likud has 36 seats, followed by Blue and White with 35.

The Central Elections Committee released on Thursday evening the final results of the 2019 elections to the Knesset that were held on Tuesday, after the calculation of the results of the surplus agreements.

According to the final results, the Likud is the largest party with 36 seats, followed by Blue and White with 35 seats.

They are followed by:

Shas – 8

United Torah Judaism – 7

Labor – 6

Hadash-Ta'al – 6

Kulanu – 4

Yisrael Beytenu – 5

United Right – 5

Meretz – 4

Ra'am-Balad – 4

According to these results, the right-wing bloc stands at 65 seats while the left-wing bloc has 55 seats.

The chairman of the Central Elections Committee, Judge Hanan Melcer, stressed that the results published on Thursday night “are not the official results that will be published on April 17, 2019 and submitted to President Reuven Rivlin.”

"We reserve the right to examine the results using various additional control tools that the committee operates, in order to reflect the voting in the results, in a manner that is beneficial and in accordance with the Knesset Elections Law, and therefore these results are still subject to changes and adjustments," he added.

The New Right party said in response, "The results that were published are not final, and we continue to fight. We expect the media to show some more seriousness in its reports.”

"Over the course of the day, a war room was established at party headquarters that gathered about 1,000 failures and flaws in the voting process. At the beginning of the week we will receive the protocols and our hundreds of volunteers will compare them to the computerized results.”

"We will also address all the extreme irregularities discovered in the counting of the double envelopes. We will accept the voters' decision, but we will not give up until we know what it really is," stated the New Right.