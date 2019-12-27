Liberman calls on public to avoid voting for Likud, Blue and White

Yisrael Beytenu Chairman MK Avigdor Liberman on Friday called on Israelis to wake up and avoid voting for both the Likud and Blue and White parties.

"Wake up, there's nothing new under the sun (Ecclesiastes 1:9), and the world is continuing as usual," he wrote.

"The results of Likud's primaries did not change anything. We must wake up and understand that voting for [Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin] Netanyahu or [Blue and White Chairman MK Benny] Gantz in the upcoming elections will have a direct and painful impact on the pockets of every single one of us.

"Voting for these two parties is in essence voting to transfer the budgets which were intended for all of Israel's citizens to give money to yeshiva students, to subsidize daycares for the families of married yeshiva students (today a third of the daycare subsidy budget goes to haredim), to apartments for the haredi public, and the cherry on the top is that again [UTJ MK Moshe] Gafni will head the Finance Committee, as the person responsible for dividing the budgets and where your money goes to. If you don't wake up, you and we will pay the price, and it will be very high."

Though Likud and Blue and White could have formed a unity government without the help of any other parties, each party refused to compromise on its main demands, leading to a deadlock and forcing a third round of elections.

Both parties have pandered to the haredi parties, realizing that the haredim may be key to forming a government.