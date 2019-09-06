Netanyahu reportedly promises to grant ministries to right-wing and haredi parties - even if they win fewer seats in second election of 2019

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu made a decision to grant portfolios to the religious parties in the 22nd Knesset according to the number of mandates they won in the previous elections for the short-lived 21st Knesset, according to a Walla report on Friday.

Minister Ze'ev Elkin and MK Shlomo Kari of Likud announced Netanyahu's decision at a conference of the haredi Likud headquarters in Elad.

According to the decision, Shas and UTJ, which each won eight seats in the previous elections, and the Union of Right-Wing Parties (URWP), which won five seats, will receive portfolios based on those numbers even in they receive less mandates in the upcoming elections. If they earn more mandates, they'll receive more portfolios accordingly.

The decision applies to those parties who committed to joining the Likud after the elections in order to form a right-wing government. In reality, it only impacts UTJ and Shas since the URWP joined with the United Right to form Yamina and is predicted to earn well more than five mandates.

The Likud responded to the report by stating: "There's no such thing" but Elkin and Kari confirmed the announcement.