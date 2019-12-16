'Blue and White has signed a deal with the haredim'

MK Liberman slams alleged deal between Blue and White, haredim. 'This is the same party that promised its voters a secular unity gov't.'

Yisrael Beytenu Chairman MK Avigdor Liberman slammed the center-left Blue and White party for allegedly closing a coalition deal with the haredi parties - even before the elections.

In a Monday morning Facebook post, Liberman wrote, "The 'eulogy' the haredi parties gave [Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin] Netanyahu on the day the Knesset was dissolved and afterwards, and the exchange of praise between Blue and White and the haredi parties leave no room for doubt - there is a closed deal between them regarding the formation of a coalition after the next elections."

"The signs of this have been seen clearly in the past few months, when Blue and White's leaders went out of their way in order to protect MK Moshe Gafni and keep him in his position as Finance Committee Chairman, and supported without any conditions the transfer of coalition funds to Shas and UTJ institutions, against the stance of Yisrael Beytenu.

"Add to this what MK Yaakov Asher of UTJ said that, '[Blue and White Chairman MK Benny] Gantz is a worthy political partner,' and [Interior Minister Aryeh] Deri's (Shas) [words] on Kol Hai Radio: 'Blue and White were willing to give us everything.'

"But the most striking proof of the fact that the haredi-Netanyahu bloc fell apart and a haredi-Gantz bloc was formed is Blue and White's statement yesterday, which was quoted in Yediot Aharonot: 'We will not run an anti-haredi campaign....we will negotiate with the haredim during the campaign.' And the words of MK Elazar Stern (Blue and White) on Jerusalem Radio: 'The secular word was correct at that time....it was correct within the campaign, but I think that what matters is not a temporary slogan, what matters is the party platform.'

"This is the same party which promised its voters prior to the last elections that it would form a secular unity government, that it would work against religious coercion, and 'those with understanding, will understand.'"