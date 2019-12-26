Netanyahu appears headed for victory in Likud leadership primaries

PM Netanyahu will head the Likud in the elections to the 23rd Knesset.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu defeated MK Gideon Sa'ar in the primaries for the leadership of the Likud and will continue to lead the party in the elections to the 23rd Knesset.

The polls in the primaries closed at 11:00 p.m. on Thursday evening, and the vote counting began.

The voter turnout in the primaries was 49.15%. The results will be received by the Likud party's headquarters in Kfar Maccabiah.

According to an exit poll published by Direct Polls, Netanyahu won 71.52%, and Sa'ar won 28.48%.

Sa'ar said after the polls closed, "Thank you to the friends, volunteers, and many voters. To everyone who believes in the path we have embarked on. You have shown faith, courage and determination. I love you and I am proud of you.'.