Gideon Sa'ar calls on PM Netanyahu to hold a debate

Likud's MK Sa'ar promises to accommodate PM's schedule, urges debate 'like they do in the US' ahead of party primaries.

Senior Likud MK Gideon Sa'ar on Saturday night called on Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu to debate him.

On the "Mahadurat Hashabbat" show, Sa'ar said, "I call on Netanyahu to hold a debate - like they do in the US."

"I think that Likud members deserve to hear content as well - what each of us is offering regarding Gaza, the health and social reforms. I think that this is appropriate, just like this happens in the entire Western world. I'll accommodate Netanyahu's schedule."

Regarding the influence Likud's primaries may have on the general elections in March, Sa'ar said: "There have already been six polls that showed that I enlarge the right-wing bloc. Netanyahu cannot bring votes from the other bloc. Without renewal and change, we'll end up in the opposition. The results of the Likud's primaries will decide what happens in the general elections in March."

Regarding Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit's decision to indict Netanyahu and whether Netanyahu should resign, Sa'ar said: "The principle issue is decided by law, which decides the moral equation. It gives weight to the public's choice versus the State Prosecutor. Despite the difficulties, this is the decision of the legislator and we cannot set a different norm for Netanyahu."