Likud Central Committee approves date of primaries

On Thursday evening, the Likud Central Committee approved the proposal to hold party primaries on December 26, 2019.

Knesset Member Gideon Sa'ar will try to oust Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, who was elected Likud chairman in 2005.

Earlier, Netanyahu instructed MK David Bitan (Likud) not to advance his initiative to cancel the Likud leadership primaries. "The Likud is a democratic movement and its members will decide who will lead it. Prime Minister Netanyahu is confident that he will win their sweeping confidence."

Earlier, MK Yoav Kisch told Arutz Sheva that he supports Gideon Sa'ar, claiming that if Netanyahu continues to lead the party, it will end up in the opposition.

"I decided to support Gideon Sa'ar out of the clear understanding that he can establish a government," Kisch said. "We tried twice with Netanyahu and he failed. I also see Deri's statements that the bloc will not be a bloc. I understand that if we go to elections as if nothing has changed, we will find the right in the opposition."

"With Gideon, I know that we are in safe hands with regard to the issues of Israel, transportation and the necessary amendments in the judicial and law enforcement system. All this we can do with Gideon Sa'ar and with Netanyahu, we will simply be in the opposition."