'Sa'ar is capable of bringing new voters to Likud'

Likud's MK Kisch says every MK has right to immunity, right-wing bloc grows with MK Sa'ar at its head.

MK Yoav Kisch (Likud) responded Tuesday to Blue and White Chairman MK Benny Gantz's demand that Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu compromise on his demand for immunity.

"I think immunity is a right which each Knesset member has, certainly the prime minister," Kisch told 103 FM Radio. "On a basic level, in my eyes, he does not need to give that up. They have placed him in a very difficult situation and I will respect any decision he makes."

When asked whether he would support immunity for Netanyahu, Kisch said, "I will look into the cases. This is not something that can be automatic."

Last week, Economy Minister Eli Cohen (Likud) said Netanyahu believes he is innocent and does not intend to request immunity.

Kisch also said he supports MK Gideon Sa'ar's bid to lead the Likud party, explaining: "I was sent [to represent] path, and in order to protect the nation of Israel and the land of Israel. We brought in sixty Knesset seats without [Yisrael Beytenu Chairman MK Avigdor] Liberman after the first elections. We held second elections and we ended up with 55 Knesset seats in a deadlock."

"I am very concerned that we will miss the days of deadlock. I am afraid that we are losing the right-wing government. The right-wing bloc grows with Gideon at its head."