Mandelblit: A sad day for Israel and for me'

Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit delivered his first address after deciding to indict Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu for bribery, fraud and breach of trust in Case 4000, and fraud and breach of trust in Cases 1000 and 2000.

"Today is a sad day for Israel and for me," the attorney general said, adding that Netanyahu has many merits and he had been honored to serve with the prime minister for many years.

Mandelblit said that he made the decision to indict Netanyahu with a heavy heart, but he believes that corruption and breach of trust cannot be tolerated in Israel or in a democracy.