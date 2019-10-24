IDF demolishes terrorist's home again

Palestinian Arab media reported that IDF soldiers on Wednesday night demolished the home of Islam Abu Hamid, the terrorist who murdered IDF fighter Sergeant Ronen Lubarsky in May of 2018.

The house, in the al-Am'ari refugee camp in Ramallah, had already been demolished by the IDF about 10 months ago, but Palestinian Arabs built a new home for the family.

After the home was rebuilt, the IDF again mapped the home and issued renewed demolition orders. The terrorist's first home was demolished about 10 months ago after the family's objections to the demolition were rejected by the Supreme Court.

Sgt. Lubarsky was murdered during an operation of a the Duvdevan unit in a village near Ramallah. The terrorist dropped a huge marble slab at Lubarsky from the roof of a building. Lubarsky was critically injured and died of his wounds two days later.