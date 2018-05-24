Marble block crushed soldier's helmet

IDF reveals details of incident in which soldier sustained severe head injuries, amid general rise in attacks on Jews during Ramadan.

IDF Spokesman Brigadier General Ronen Manelis revealed Thursday that since the beginning of Ramadan two weeks ago, there has been a sharp increase in the number of attempted terrorist attacks against Jews.

Manelis stated that the security operation during which an IDF soldier was critically injured last night was aimed at a terror cell that carried out a number of recent attacks.

He also said that a preliminary investigation of the incident revealed that the "Duvdevan" special operations unit was tracking down a terrorist for arrest. During the operation, a marble block was dropped from a three-story building and crushed the soldier's helmet.

The soldier suffered severe head injuries and was rushed to Hadassah Ein Kerem hospital in Jerusalem in critical condition. Doctors continue to fight to save his life.

In addition, last night, Border Police were attacked at a checkpoint near Bethlehem by a terrorist who opened fire on them.

The terrorist was later arrested after an IDF lookout helped security forces locate the terrorist. No security forces were wounded in the incident.