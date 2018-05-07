Terrorist who dropped block on IDF soldier indicted for murder

Charges filed against Arab terrorist who killed IDF soldier from elite unit during arrest operation.

The Arab terrorist responsible for the murder of an IDF soldier in May has been indicted in an army court in Samaria.

On Thursday, prosecutors filed charges against Islam Naji for the killing of Sergeant Ronen Lubarsky, a soldier in the elite Duvdevan commando unit.

Lubarsky was killed in May during an arrest operation in a Palestinian Authority-controlled village near Ramallah.

While Lubarsky and fellow soldiers secured the perimeter during the arrest, Islam Naji dropped a marble block on Lubarsky, hitting him in the head.

Lubarsky’s helmet was smashed, and he suffered critical injuries, succumbing to his injuries after being evacuated to Hadassah Ein Kerem Medical Center in Jerusalem.

During the filing of charges against the terrorist, prosecutors requested that the court extend Naji’s arrest until the end of his trial, denying him the opportunity to post bail.

Naji has a history of involvement in terrorism and family ties to various terrorist groups. He was jailed in Israel for his work with Hamas from 2004 to 2009.

Naji’s family also has strong ties to terrorism. Five of Naji’s brothers were involved in deadly terror attacks on Israelis, including a string of attacks during the Second Intifada.

Relatives of the murdered soldier called on prosecutors to pursue the death penalty.

"Israel is allowing terrorists to continue living it up at our expense," said Ronen's brother, Arik Lubarksy. "They receive lavish benefits in prison, grants from the Palestinian Authority, food supplies from the Red Cross that would put a luxury restaurant in Tel-Aviv to shame, and living conditions that families in need could only dream about. We need to end this celebration.

"Four of the terrorist's brothers are also sitting in Israeli prison," added Lubarsky. "We have only one demand from the Military Advocate General: the death penalty for this terrorist."