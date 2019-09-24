Terrorist's home rebuilt - IDF plans second demolition

Palestinian Arabs rebuilt home of terrorist who murdered commando Ronen Lubarsky near Ramallah. IDF will demolish home again soon.

The IDF is planning to again demolish the home of the terrorist who murdered Sergeant Ronen Lubarsky. The home was demolished 9 months ago, but was later rebuilt by Palestinian Arabs.

According to a report in Yediot Aharonot, Palestinian Arabs began rebuilding the house of Islam Naji, who in May 2018 murdered Duvdevan commando Sgt. Ronen Lubarsky near Ramallah, during operations of the anti-terror unit.

Following the rebuilding, the IDF again mapped the house and issued renewed demolition orders. According to schedules, the IDF is expected to demolish the house soon. The terrorist's house was demolished 9 months ago after the family's objections to the Supreme Court were rejected.

Sgt. Lubarsky was murdered when the terrorist dropped a huge marble slab on him from the roof of the building. Lubarsky was critically wounded and died two days later.

Vladimir Lubarsky, the late Ronen's father, told Yediot Aharonot: "It is sad that only after the media's intervention was the disgrace of the rebuilding stopped. I congratulate the IDF and the security forces for the swift action. Unfortunately, there are still several terrorist homes that have been rebuilt and not yet demolished and the bereaved families should not have to beg for the demolition to take place."