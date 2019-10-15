Terrorist who murdered Rina Shnerb regains consciousness

Samar Arabid, lead terrorist in cell which murdered Rina Shnerb, will be questioned again soon, report says.

Samar Arabid, who is suspected of being the head of the terrorist group that murdered Rina Shnerb and wounded her father and brother, has fully regained consciousness and will soon be questioned, Kan Reshet Bet reported.

According to the report, Arabid's condition has improved over the past few days, leading authorities to decide to renew interrogations and prevent him from meeting a lawyer. On Tuesday, his detention was extended in his room at Mount Scopus Hospital.

Last week, Arabid's wife Nora testified at the Justice Ministry's Unit for Clarification of Complaints by Those Interrogated by Shabak (Israel Security Agency), regarding the circumstances leading to her husband's hospitalization.

Shabak classed Arabid as a "ticking time bomb," a designation which allows the security organization to use extreme interrogation methods.

At the same time, the Israeli security establishment made it clear that Arabid's interrogation "prevented shooting, bombing, and kidnapping attacks."