Terrorists who killed Rina Shnerb arrested

The terrorists who carried out the bombing at the Dolev Spring on August 23 have been arrested.

The joint operation carried out by the Israel Security Agency (Shabak), IDF, and Israel Police led to discovery and arrest of the terrorists who killed Rina Shnerb and wounded her father and brother.

The trio of terrorists, all of them residents of the Ramallah area, are members of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP). These terrorists planned and executed the Dolev Spring terror attack and are suspected of carrying out additional attacks in the area.