Report: Terrorist's wife testifies

Justice Ministry calls wife of Samar Arabid, lead terrorist in murder of Rina Shnerb, to testify regarding Shabak interrogations.

Nora, the wife of terrorist Samar Arabid, has been called to give testimony at the Justice Ministry's Unit for Clarification of Complaints by Those Interrogated by Shabak, Kan News reported.

Arabid, who leads the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine's (PFLP) Ramallah headwaters, is suspected of having led the terror cell responsible for the murder of 17-year-old Rina Shnerb.

Earlier this week, the unit began investigating the reasons for Arabid's hospitalization, and he underwent a necessary interrogation.

A security source said Arabid was transferred for interrogation by Shabak (Israel Security Agency) without any bodily injuries. Those who interrogated Arabid are also expected to give testimony in the Justice Ministry.

Meanwhile, Arabid's health continues to improve, and it is expected that he will be interrogated again in the coming days.

On Wednesday, Nir Dvori, News 12's military correspondent, pointed out that it is not clear that all the terrorists involved in Shnerb's murder have been arrested.

"We saw additional actions recently - in the past few days, after these arrests were made - to lay hands on additional partners in this cell," he said then. He added that Shabak understood that there were additional terror attacks which needed to be prevented, and that Arabid was a "ticking time bomb."

On Sunday, the Israeli security establishment made it clear that Arabid's interrogation "prevented shooting, bombing, and kidnapping attacks."