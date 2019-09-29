'The interrogation prevented shootings, bombings, kidnappings'

The Israeli security establishment made it clear Sunday morning that the interrogation of Samar Arabid, the head of the terrorist squad that murdered Rina Shnerb, "prevented shooting, bombing, and kidnapping attacks," Channel 13 reported.

Arabid was hospitalized in critical condition at Hadassah Mt. Scopus Hospital after complaining during his interrogation that he was not feeling well, and the security establishment is preparing for a possible backlash to the deterioration in his condition.

The security establishment emphasized that there was no escape from the use of exceptional interrogation measures, in order to prevent further attacks.

The Shabak stated last night that during his interrogation, the terrorist who headed the cell which carried out the Dolev Spring terror attack said he did not feel well.

In accordance with protocol, the terrorist was transferred for medical examinations and brought to a hospital for treatment.

"The interrogation of the terror infrastructure is still ongoing, and we cannot provide additional details," the Shabak said.

Earlier on Saturday evening, the Shabak released the names of the terrorists responsible for the Dolev Spring terror attack, which left Rina Shnerb dead and injured her father and brother.

The three terrorists are all members of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine and residents of the Ramallah area, and all had been arrested in the past.