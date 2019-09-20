Gantz receives request to meet Greenblatt

Blue and White party chairman receives request to meet US Special Envoy during his visit in the region.

The Blue and White party confirmed on Friday that party chairman Benny Gantz received a request from the United States Embassy to schedule a meeting with Jason Greenblatt, the US Special Envoy to the Middle East, during his visit in the region.

The meeting has yet to be scheduled, according to the statement.

Greenblatt on Friday met with Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu at the Prime Minister’s Residence in Jerusalem.

Netanyahu and Greenblatt were joined by US Ambassador to Israel, David Friedman, and his Israeli counterpart, Ron Dermer.

Greenblatt, who recently announced he would step down from his post, is one of the authors of the Trump administration’s peace plan for Israel and the Palestinian Arabs.

The publication of the peace plan had been delayed until after the Israeli Knesset election which took place this week.

While the results of the election have yet to be finalized, with 99.8% of the votes counted, the Knesset appears to be deadlocked, with neither the right-wing nor left-wing blocs able to reach the 61 seats needed for a majority.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)